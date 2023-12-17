IMDb 6.7 / 10 from 375 users

Diterbitkan 11 August 2023

Oleh LIN

Inside the Yellow Cocoon Shell (2023)

After a Vietnamese woman dies in a traffic accident in Saigon, her brother-in-law and her young son transport her body back to the former’s hometown in rural Vietnam, where they plan to give her a funeral.

Pham Thien An

Le Phong Vu, Nguyen Thinh, Nguyen Thi Truc Quynh, Vu Ngoc Manh

tt10399622