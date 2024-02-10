Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Institute Benjamenta, or This Dream People Call Human Life (1995) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
HDRip
Negara
Germany
Bintang film
Alice Krige,
César Saratxu,
Daniel Smith,
Gottfried John,
Jonathan Stone,
Joseph Alessi,
Mark Rylance,
Peter Lovstrom,
Peter Whitfield,
Uri Roodner
Sutradara
Stephen Quay,
Timothy Quay,
Weiser Quay
Genre
Drama
IMDb
7.0/
10from
1,982users
Diterbitkan
01 August 1995
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
Institute Benjamenta, or This Dream People Call Human Life (1995)
Jakob arrives at the Institute Benjamenta (run by brother and sister Johannes and Lisa Benjamenta) to learn to become a servant. With seven other men, he studies under Lisa: absurd lessons of movement, drawing circles, and servility. He asks for a better room. No other students arrive and none leave for employment. Johannes is unhappy, imperious, and detached from the school’s operation. Lisa is beautiful, at first tightly controlled, then on the verge of breakdown. There’s a whiff of incest. Jakob is drawn to Lisa, and perhaps she to him. As winter sets in, she becomes catatonic. Things get worse; Johannes notes that all this has happened since Jakob came. Is there any cause and effect?
Stephen Quay, Timothy Quay, Weiser Quay
Alice Krige, Mark Rylance, Gottfried John, Daniel Smith, Joseph Alessi, Jonathan Stone, César Saratxu, Peter Lovstrom, Uri Roodner, Peter Whitfield
tt0113429