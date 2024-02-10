  1. Home
Kualitas

HDRip

Negara

Germany

Genre

Drama

IMDb

7.0

/

10

from

1,982

users

Diterbitkan

01 August 1995

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

Institute Benjamenta, or This Dream People Call Human Life (1995)

Jakob arrives at the Institute Benjamenta (run by brother and sister Johannes and Lisa Benjamenta) to learn to become a servant. With seven other men, he studies under Lisa: absurd lessons of movement, drawing circles, and servility. He asks for a better room. No other students arrive and none leave for employment. Johannes is unhappy, imperious, and detached from the school’s operation. Lisa is beautiful, at first tightly controlled, then on the verge of breakdown. There’s a whiff of incest. Jakob is drawn to Lisa, and perhaps she to him. As winter sets in, she becomes catatonic. Things get worse; Johannes notes that all this has happened since Jakob came. Is there any cause and effect?
Stephen Quay, Timothy Quay, Weiser Quay
Alice Krige, Mark Rylance, Gottfried John, Daniel Smith, Joseph Alessi, Jonathan Stone, César Saratxu, Peter Lovstrom, Uri Roodner, Peter Whitfield

Diterbitkan

Februari 10, 2024 10:33 pm

Durasi

