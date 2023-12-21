Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Into the Outbreak (2017) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBDL
Negara
Usa
Bintang film
Brandy Gardener,
Caroline Heinle,
Chris J. Cullen,
Dannah Basgall,
Deborah Twiss,
Ed Bergtold,
Gianna-Leigh Bastar,
Harris Elizabeth King,
Irina Gorovaia,
Janelle Meghan
Sutradara
Larry Rosen
IMDb
2.3/
10from
146users
Diterbitkan
08 March 2017
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
Into the Outbreak (2017)
Macy and John are nearing the end of their relationship. Mandy and Steve just had a one night stand. Then an infectious outbreak starts turning people into cannibals. Now each of these survivors must deal with their issues as they attempt to survive the outbreak. Low on food, no law enforcement, infected cannibals eating people in the streets, fear grows of what is outside and what might come through the door next.
Larry Rosen
Caroline Heinle, Janelle Meghan, Meena Amani, Larry Rosen, Ed Bergtold, Deborah Twiss, Lloyd Kaufman, Nick Adamson, Dannah Basgall, Gianna-Leigh Bastar, Scott Churchson, Kasey Connolly, Irina Gorovaia, Chris J. Cullen, Justine S. Harrison, Harris Elizabeth King, Nick Denning, Brandy Gardener
tt5801522