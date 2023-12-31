Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Inu-Oh (2022) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
BluRay
Negara
Japan
Bintang film
Avu-chan,
Chikara Honda,
Gota Ishida,
Haruki Nakagawa,
Kazunari Tosa,
Kengo Tanimoto,
Kenjirô Tsuda,
Kohei Kawaguchi,
Kuroemon Katayama,
Mirai Moriyama
Sutradara
Fuga Yamashiro,
Masaaki Yuasa
IMDb
7.1/
10from
2,108users
Diterbitkan
28 May 2022
Oleh
LIN
Synopsis
Inu-Oh (2022)
Born to an esteemed family, Inu-oh is afflicted with an ancient curse that has left him on the margins of society. When he meets the blind musician Tomona, a young biwa priest haunted by his past, Inu-oh discovers a captivating ability to dance. The pair quickly become business partners and inseparable friends as crowds flock to their electric, larger-than-life concerts. But when those in power threaten to break up the band, Inu-oh and Tomona must dance and sing to uncover the truth behind their creative gifts.
Masaaki Yuasa, Fuga Yamashiro
Avu-chan, Mirai Moriyama, Tasuku Emoto, Kenjiro Tsuda, Yutaka Matsushige, Kuroemon Katayama, Kengo Tanimoto, Takanobu Sakaguchi, Kohei Kawaguchi, Gota Ishida, Haruki Nakagawa, Chikara Honda, Yoshifumi Sakai, Kazunari Tosa
tt10540510