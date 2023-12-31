  1. Home
Kualitas

BluRay

Negara

Japan

IMDb

7.1

/

10

from

2,108

users

Diterbitkan

28 May 2022

Oleh

LIN

Synopsis

Inu-Oh (2022)

Born to an esteemed family, Inu-oh is afflicted with an ancient curse that has left him on the margins of society. When he meets the blind musician Tomona, a young biwa priest haunted by his past, Inu-oh discovers a captivating ability to dance. The pair quickly become business partners and inseparable friends as crowds flock to their electric, larger-than-life concerts. But when those in power threaten to break up the band, Inu-oh and Tomona must dance and sing to uncover the truth behind their creative gifts.
Masaaki Yuasa, Fuga Yamashiro
Avu-chan, Mirai Moriyama, Tasuku Emoto, Kenjiro Tsuda, Yutaka Matsushige, Kuroemon Katayama, Kengo Tanimoto, Takanobu Sakaguchi, Kohei Kawaguchi, Gota Ishida, Haruki Nakagawa, Chikara Honda, Yoshifumi Sakai, Kazunari Tosa

Diterbitkan

Desember 31, 2023 7:13 pm

Durasi

