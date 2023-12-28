  1. Home
  3. It’s a Wonderful Knife (2023)

Kualitas

WEBDL

Negara

Usa

IMDb

5.3

/

10

from

4,432

users

Diterbitkan

10 November 2023

Oleh

LIN

Synopsis

It’s a Wonderful Knife (2023)

Winnie’s life is less than wonderful one year after saving her town from a psychotic killer on Christmas Eve. When she wishes she was never born, she finds herself magically transported to a nightmarish parallel universe. With the murderous maniac now back, she must team up with a misfit to identify the culprit and get back to her own reality.
Tyler MacIntyre, Trevor Zurkan, Chad Belair, Yannick Leray, Jecca Hrechka, David Thomson, Jill Wilson, Kaldy Blanchard
Jane Widdop, Jess McLeod, Joel McHale, Katharine Isabelle, William B. Davis, Justin Long, Aiden Howard, Erin Boyes, Sean Depner, Zenia Marshall, Jason Fernandes, Hana Huggins, Kiki Faye, Dimitri Vegas, Cassandra Naud, Sydney Scotia, Thomas Nicholson, Oscar Chark, Grace Vukovic, Brandon Ironside, Jamal Ali, Jude Wilson, Mark Wilmot

Diterbitkan

Desember 28, 2023 9:05 am

Durasi

