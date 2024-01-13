IMDb 7.932 / 10 from 59 users

Diterbitkan 09 January 2024

Oleh LIN

Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths Part One (2024)

Death is coming. Worse than death: oblivion. Not just for our Earth, but for everyone, everywhere, in every universe! Against this ultimate destruction, the mysterious Monitor has gathered the greatest team of Super Heroes ever assembled. But what can the combined might of Superman, Wonder Woman, Batman, The Flash, Green Lantern and hundreds of Super Heroes from multiple Earths even do to save all of reality from an unstoppable antimatter armageddon?!

Jeff Wamester

Matt Bomer, Jensen Ackles, Darren Criss, Meg Donnelly, Stana Katic, Jimmi Simpson, Zachary Quinto, Jonathan Adams, Ike Amadi, Geoffrey Arend, Zach Callison, Alexandra Daddario, Alastair Duncan, Ato Essandoh, Cynthia Hamidi, Aldis Hodge, Erika Ishii, David Kaye, Ashleigh LaThrop, Matt Lanter, Liam McIntyre, Nolan North, Lou Diamond Phillips, Keesha Sharp, Harry Shum Jr., Emily Willis

tt29195117