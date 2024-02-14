IMDb 6.7 / 10 from 582 users

Diterbitkan 10 November 1934

Kid Millions (1934)

A musical comedy about a Brooklyn boy who inherits a fortune from his archaeologist father, but has to go to Egypt to claim it.

Roy Del Ruth, Willy Pogany

Eddie Cantor, Ann Sothern, Ethel Merman, George Murphy, Berton Churchill, Warren Hymer, Paul Harvey, Jesse Block, Eva Sully, Otto Hoffman, Stanley Fields, Edgar Kennedy, Jack Kennedy, John Kelly, Doris Davenport, Fayard Nicholas, Harold Nicholas, Lucille Ball, Bobby Jordan, Edith Fellows, Helen Ferguson, Bess Flowers, Paulette Goddard, Sam McDaniel, Bert Moorhouse, Clarence Muse, Dennis O’Keefe, Edward Peil Sr., Irene Bentley, Matthew Beard, Wanda Perry

tt0025347