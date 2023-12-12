  1. Home
  2. Comedy
  Kids in the Hall: Brain Candy (1996)

Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

Usa

Genre

Comedy

IMDb

6.9

/

10

from

9,384

users

Diterbitkan

02 April 1996

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

Kids in the Hall: Brain Candy (1996)

A pharmaceutical scientist creates a pill that makes people remember their happiest memory, and although it’s successful, it has unfortunate side effects.
Kelly Makin, Kathryn Buck
Dave Foley, Bruce McCulloch, Kevin McDonald, Mark McKinney, Scott Thompson, Kathryn Greenwood, Nicole de Boer, Krista Bridges, Christopher Redman, Sherry Hilliard, Brendan Fraser, Janeane Garofalo, Lindsay Leese, Kirsten Johnson, Jackie Harris Greenberg, Erica Fairfield

Diterbitkan

Desember 12, 2023 1:32 pm

Durasi

