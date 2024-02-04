Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Killer’s Kiss (1955) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
TAMPILKAN LEBIH BANYAK
Kualitas
WEBDL
Negara
Usa
Bintang film
Barbara Brand,
Felice Orlandi,
Frank Silvera,
Irene Kane,
Jamie Smith,
Jerry Jarrett,
Mike Dana,
Shaun O'Brien
Sutradara
Stanley Kubrick
IMDb
6.6/
10from
25,679users
Diterbitkan
01 October 1955
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
Killer’s Kiss (1955)
The film revolves around Davey Gordon, a 29 year old welterweight New York boxer in the end of his career, and his relationship with a dancer and her violent employer.
Stanley Kubrick
Frank Silvera, Jamie Smith, Irene Kane, Jerry Jarrett, Mike Dana, Felice Orlandi, Shaun O’Brien, Barbara Brand
tt0048254