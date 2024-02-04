IMDb 6.6 / 10 from 25,679 users

Killer’s Kiss (1955)

The film revolves around Davey Gordon, a 29 year old welterweight New York boxer in the end of his career, and his relationship with a dancer and her violent employer.

Stanley Kubrick

Frank Silvera, Jamie Smith, Irene Kane, Jerry Jarrett, Mike Dana, Felice Orlandi, Shaun O’Brien, Barbara Brand

tt0048254