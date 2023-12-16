  1. Home
Kualitas

HDRip

Negara

Usa

IMDb

5.5

/

10

from

5,408

users

Diterbitkan

27 February 1998

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

Kissing a Fool (1998)

An egotistical television personality enlists the assistance of his best friend in putting the fidelity of his fiancé to the test in this amiable comedy of the sexes. Told in flashback, the film takes a familiar love-triangle scenario and gives it a bitter twist. With a bride who seems too good for either suitor, the film is sustained by one question – who will she choose?
Don H. Julien, Doug Ellin, Alicia Accardo, Gary B. Goldman
David Schwimmer, Jason Lee, Mili Avital, Bonnie Hunt, Vanessa Angel, Judy Greer, Kari Wuhrer, Frank Medrano, Bitty Schram, Jerry Springer, Sammy Sosa

Diterbitkan

Desember 16, 2023 2:53 pm

Durasi

