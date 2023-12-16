Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Kissing a Fool (1998) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
HDRip
Negara
Usa
Bintang film
Bitty Schram,
Bonnie Hunt,
David Schwimmer,
Frank Medrano,
Jason Lee,
Jerry Springer,
Judy Greer,
Kari Wuhrer,
Mili Avital,
Sammy Sosa
IMDb
5.5/
10from
5,408users
Diterbitkan
27 February 1998
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
Kissing a Fool (1998)
An egotistical television personality enlists the assistance of his best friend in putting the fidelity of his fiancé to the test in this amiable comedy of the sexes. Told in flashback, the film takes a familiar love-triangle scenario and gives it a bitter twist. With a bride who seems too good for either suitor, the film is sustained by one question – who will she choose?
Don H. Julien, Doug Ellin, Alicia Accardo, Gary B. Goldman
David Schwimmer, Jason Lee, Mili Avital, Bonnie Hunt, Vanessa Angel, Judy Greer, Kari Wuhrer, Frank Medrano, Bitty Schram, Jerry Springer, Sammy Sosa
tt0120723