  1. Home
  2. Crime
  3. Klash (1995)

Cek ketersedian provider streaming..

loader

Jika dalam 5 detik provider tidak muncul silahkan refresh

DOWNLOAD FILM Klash (1995)

Klik tombol di bawah ini untuk pergi ke halaman website download film Klash (1995). Terdapat banyak pilihan penyedia file pada halaman tersebut.

Download Film Ini Petunjuk Cara Mendownload

Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Klash (1995) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI

Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Klash (1995) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie Download

Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

Jamaica

Sutradara

IMDb

6.4

/

10

from

126

users

Diterbitkan

01 January 1995

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

Klash (1995)

Reggae music is featured in this romantic thriller set in Jamaica. Stoney (Giancarlo Esposito), a photojournalist, is assigned by a U.S. music magazine to cover a battle of the bands in Jamaica. There he becomes involved with the seductive Blossom (Jasmine Guy) who works for Mr. Lee (Lucien Chen), a crime boss. Lee is planning to rob the concert box office. Blossom tries to convince Stoney to help her steal the money from Lee and escape to another island paradise. Interspersed amongst the action are many clips of the reggae bands as they musically battle it out.
Bill Parker
Jasmine Guy, Giancarlo Esposito, Paul Campbell, Stafford Ashani, Carl Bradshaw, Lucien Chen, Mad Cobra, Snow, Vesco Razpopov, Cedella Marley

Diterbitkan

Februari 17, 2024 10:56 pm

Durasi

21Cineplex Klash (1995)

Bioskop 21 Klash (1995)

Bioskop Online Klash (1995)

Bioskop168 Klash (1995)

BioskopKeren Klash (1995)

Cinemaindo Klash (1995)

Dewanonton Klash (1995)

Download Klash (1995)

Download Film Klash (1995)

Download Movie Klash (1995)

DUNIA21 Klash (1995)

FILMAPIK Klash (1995)

Ganool Klash (1995)

INDOXXI Klash (1995)

Layar Kaca 21 Klash (1995)

NS21 Klash (1995)

TAMPILKAN LEBIH BANYAK
Download Trailer TerkaitComment Share