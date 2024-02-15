  1. Home
Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

Italy

IMDb

6.8

/

10

from

2,570

users

Diterbitkan

27 August 1962

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

La Commare Secca (1962)

Roman police detectives interrogate a series of potential perpetrators in their struggle to determine whom to arrest for the brutal murder of a beautiful prostitute whose body is discovered in a park on the day of a torrential rainstorm. One by one, the prime suspects — girl-crazy teenager Nino, pickpocket Canticchia, a soldier on leave, a tourist and a pimp — recount the events of the day to the police, each insisting he is innocent.
Bernardo Bertolucci, Adolfo Cagnacci, Elsa Carnevali
Carlotta Barilli, Lorenza Benedetti, Clorinda Celani, Vincenzo Ciccora, Alvaro D’Ercole, Giancarlo De Rosa, Elena Fontana, Maria Fontana, Gabriella Giorgelli, Romano Labate, Silvio Laurenzi, Alfredo Leggi, Santina Lisio, Allen Midgette, Ada Peragostini, Marisa Solinas

Diterbitkan

Februari 15, 2024 1:51 pm

Durasi

