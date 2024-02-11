IMDb 7.0 / 10 from 12,570 users

Diterbitkan 12 November 2004

Oleh mamat

Ladies in Lavender (2004)

Andrea, a gifted young Polish violinist from Krakow, is bound for America when he is swept overboard by a storm. When the Widdington sisters discover the handsome stranger on the beach below their house, they nurse him back to health. However, the presence of the musically talented young man disrupts the peaceful lives of Ursula and Janet and the community in which they live.

Charles Dance, Paul Cowan

Judi Dench, Maggie Smith, Daniel Brühl, Freddie Jones, Gregor Henderson-Begg, Miriam Margolyes, David Warner, Clive Russell, Richard Pears, Natascha McElhone, Iain Marshall, Toby Jones, Trevor Ray, John Boswall, Joanna Dickens, Geoffrey Bayldon, Timothy Bateson, Rebecca Hulbert, Finty Williams, Roger Booth, Jimmy Yuill, Peter Cellier, Alan Cox

tt0377084