  1. Home
  2. Action
  3. Lady of Steel (1970)

Cek ketersedian provider streaming..

loader

Jika dalam 5 detik provider tidak muncul silahkan refresh

DOWNLOAD FILM Lady of Steel (1970)

Klik tombol di bawah ini untuk pergi ke halaman website download film Lady of Steel (1970). Terdapat banyak pilihan penyedia file pada halaman tersebut.

Download Film Ini Petunjuk Cara Mendownload

Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Lady of Steel (1970) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI

Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Lady of Steel (1970) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie Download

Kualitas

HDRip

Negara

Hong Kong

Sutradara

IMDb

6.2

/

10

from

187

users

Diterbitkan

27 February 1970

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

Lady of Steel (1970)

A young swordswoman named Fang Ying-qi (Cheng Pei-Pei) sets out to join a gathering of the martial world’s leading warriors under the banner of Lord Xia (Fang Mien) and the Flying Dragon Clan. Their mission is to organize the defense of their country against invading Jin forces. Fang also intends to avenge the murder of her parents 20 years past by bandit leader Han Shi-xiong (Huang Chung-hsin). Han has since taken on a new, false identity as a reputable member of the Flying Dragon Clan while secretly working with the Jin to bring down the resistance. Han uses cunning and a network of criminal fighters in an attempt to assassinate Fang, and when that fails, to frame her as a traitor. Once his true identity and intentions are revealed, a determined Fang must rely on her deadly sword skills and assistance from a clever beggar clan leader (Yueh Hua) to stop Han and restore her reputation.
Ho Meng-Hua
Cheng Pei-pei, Elliot Ngok, Huang Tsung-Hsun, Fang Mian, Lee Pang-Fei, Ku Wen-Chung, Chao Hsiung, Lee Wan-Chung, Law Hon, Tung Li, Liu Gang, Ho Wan Tai, Chin Chun, Jackie Chan

Diterbitkan

Februari 9, 2024 12:34 pm

Durasi

21Cineplex Lady of Steel (1970)

Bioskop 21 Lady of Steel (1970)

Layar Kaca 21 Lady of Steel (1970)

Movieon21 Lady of Steel (1970)

Nonton Lady of Steel (1970)

Nonton Film Lady of Steel (1970)

Nonton Movie Lady of Steel (1970)

TAMPILKAN LEBIH BANYAK
Download Trailer TerkaitComment Share