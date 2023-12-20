Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Left Right and Centre (1959) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Uk
Bintang film
Alastair Sim,
Anthony Sharp,
Bill Shine,
Carole Carr,
Douglas Ives,
Eamonn Andrews,
Eric Barker,
Erik Chitty,
Frank Atkinson,
Fred Griffiths
Sutradara
Phyllis Crocker,
Sidney Gilliat
IMDb
6.3/
10from
378users
Diterbitkan
23 June 1959
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
Left Right and Centre (1959)
At the Earndale by-election natural history expert and TV personality Bob Wilcot for the Conservatives finds himself up against Billingsgate girl Stella Stoker for the socialists. Amateur politician against committed activist. But could it become boy-who-fancies-girl against girl-who-fancies-boy? The party agents are soon colluding against such a disaster.
Sidney Gilliat, Phyllis Crocker
Ian Carmichael, Patricia Bredin, Eric Barker, Richard Wattis, Alastair Sim, Moyra Fraser, Jack Hedley, Gordon Harker, William Kendall, Anthony Sharp, George Benson, Leslie Dwyer, Moultrie Kelsall, Jeremy Hawk, Russell Waters, Olwen Brookes, John Salew, Bill Shine, Erik Chitty, Redmond Phillips, Irene Handl, John Sharp, Douglas Ives, Olaf Pooley, Gilbert Harding, Carole Carr, Josephine Douglas, Fred Griffiths, Philip Latham, Hattie Jacques, Frederick Leister, Frank Atkinson, Eamonn Andrews
tt0055079