IMDb 6.3 / 10 from 378 users

Diterbitkan 23 June 1959

Oleh mamat

Left Right and Centre (1959)

At the Earndale by-election natural history expert and TV personality Bob Wilcot for the Conservatives finds himself up against Billingsgate girl Stella Stoker for the socialists. Amateur politician against committed activist. But could it become boy-who-fancies-girl against girl-who-fancies-boy? The party agents are soon colluding against such a disaster.

Sidney Gilliat, Phyllis Crocker

Ian Carmichael, Patricia Bredin, Eric Barker, Richard Wattis, Alastair Sim, Moyra Fraser, Jack Hedley, Gordon Harker, William Kendall, Anthony Sharp, George Benson, Leslie Dwyer, Moultrie Kelsall, Jeremy Hawk, Russell Waters, Olwen Brookes, John Salew, Bill Shine, Erik Chitty, Redmond Phillips, Irene Handl, John Sharp, Douglas Ives, Olaf Pooley, Gilbert Harding, Carole Carr, Josephine Douglas, Fred Griffiths, Philip Latham, Hattie Jacques, Frederick Leister, Frank Atkinson, Eamonn Andrews

tt0055079