IMDb 6.0 / 10 from 110 users

Diterbitkan 06 October 2022

Oleh LIN

Life Must Go On (2022)

When her “midnight gymnasium” program for wayward teens is under the threat of being defunded, social worker Yanki puts together a dodgeball team to save it. With the help of an unemployed, has-been star jock as the coach, the motley crew of teen girls learn that dodging from their problems can work temporarily, but they must learn to eventually stand back up and overcome their challenges.

Ying Chi-Wen

Ekin Cheng Yee-Kin, Catherine Chau, Gladys Li, Chin Ka-Lok, Chung Suet-Ying, Feanna Wong, Cloud Wan, Isabella Chan, Viann Li, Ocean Wong, Sany Song, Chu Pak-Him, Joyce Cheng, Alfred Hui, Kearen Pang, Carlos Chan Ka-Lok, Evelyn Choi, Tony Ho, Jim Yan Chi-Hong, Kenneth Cheung, Henick Chou

tt22325980