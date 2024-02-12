IMDb 7.1 / 10 from 6,324 users

Diterbitkan 13 September 1947

Oleh mamat

Life with Father (1947)

A straitlaced turn-of-the-century father presides over a family of boys and the mother who really rules the roost.

Michael Curtiz

William Powell, Irene Dunne, Elizabeth Taylor, Edmund Gwenn, Zasu Pitts, Jimmy Lydon, Emma Dunn, Moroni Olsen, Elisabeth Risdon, Derek Scott, Johnny Calkins, Martin Milner, Heather Wilde, Monte Blue, Mary Field, Clara Blandick, Arlene Dahl, Creighton Hale

tt0039566