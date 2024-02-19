IMDb 5.8 / 10 from 118 users

Lights Out (2024)

A drifting ex-soldier turns underground fighter with the help of a just-released ex-con, pitting him against corrupt cops and hired killers now gunning for him and all those he cares about.

Christian Sesma

Frank Grillo, Mekhi Phifer, Scott Adkins, Dermot Mulroney, Jaime King, Kevin Gage, Amaury Nolasco, Jessica Medina, JuJu Chan, Erica Peeples, Donald Cerrone, Paul Sloan, Mary Christina Brown, Justin Furstenfeld, Jailyn Rae, Robert Laenen, Anthony C Garcia, Pino Martinez, Ibrahim Shahoot, Moudi Gameel, Bryan McGowan, Tyler Wombles, Del Eswar

