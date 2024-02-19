Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Lights Out (2024) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Usa
Bintang film
Amaury Nolasco,
Anthony C Garcia,
Bryan McGowan,
Del Eswar,
Dermot Mulroney,
Donald Cerrone,
Erica Peeples,
Frank Grillo,
Ibrahim Shahoot,
Jailyn Rae
Sutradara
Christian Sesma
IMDb
5.8/
10from
118users
Diterbitkan
16 February 2024
Oleh
LIN
Synopsis
Lights Out (2024)
A drifting ex-soldier turns underground fighter with the help of a just-released ex-con, pitting him against corrupt cops and hired killers now gunning for him and all those he cares about.
Christian Sesma
tt16368898