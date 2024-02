IMDb 7.1 / 10 from 18,690 users

Like Water for Chocolate (1992)

Tita is passionately in love with Pedro, but her controlling mother forbids her from marrying him. When Pedro marries her sister, Tita throws herself into her cooking and discovers she can transfer her emotions through the food she prepares, infecting all who eat it with her intense heartbreak.

Alfonso Arau

Marco Leonardi, Lumi Cavazos, Regina Torné, Ada Carrasco, Mario Iván Martínez, Claudette Maillé, Yareli Arizmendi, Joaquín Garrido, Pilar Aranda, Rodolfo Arias, Margarita Isabel, Farnesio de Bernal, Sandra Arau, Andrés García Jr., Arcelia Ramírez

