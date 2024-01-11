IMDb 6.2 / 10 from 4,005 users

Diterbitkan 19 April 2019

Oleh mamat

Little Woods (2019)

For years, Ollie has illicitly helped the struggling residents of her North Dakota oil boomtown access Canadian health care and medication. When the authorities catch on, she plans to abandon her crusade, only to be dragged in even deeper after a desperate plea for help from her sister.

Nia DaCosta

Tessa Thompson, Lily James, Luke Kirby, James Badge Dale, Lance Reddick, Elizabeth Maxwell, Morgana Shaw, Jeremy St. James, Charlie Ray Reid, Elizabeth Jackson

tt6418918