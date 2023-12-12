  1. Home
  3. Loan Shark (1952)

Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

Usa

IMDb

6.4

/

10

from

733

users

Diterbitkan

23 May 1952

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

Loan Shark (1952)

A vicious loan shark ring has been preying on factory workers. When several workers at a tire factory suffer violence at the hands of the loan sharkers, a union leader and the factory owner try to recruit ex-con Joe Gargan to infiltrate to the gang. At first Joe does not want to get involved, but changes his mind when his brother-in-law dies at the hands of a savage loan shark hood. Joe works his way into the mob, but in order to keep his cover, Joe can’t tell anyone what he is up to. This results in him being disowned by his sister and girl friend.
Seymour Friedman
George Raft, Dorothy Hart, Paul Stewart, John Hoyt, Helen Westcott, Henry Slate, Russell Johnson, Margia Dean, Benny Baker, Lawrence Dobkin, Spring Mitchell

Diterbitkan

Desember 12, 2023 1:32 pm

Durasi

