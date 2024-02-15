IMDb 7.6 / 10 from 221 users

Diterbitkan 01 January 1994

Oleh mamat

Lock-Up: The Prisoners of Rikers Island (1994)

If you’re arrested in New York City and can’t make bail, you’ll be sent to Rikers Island — a mammoth holding facility for 17,000 men and women awaiting trial. TV journalist Jon Alpert spent ten months filming there, coming away with a graphic and unblinking portrait of life inside America’s largest jail complex, including a moving look at the human faces behind the statistics.

Jon Alpert, Nina Rosenblum

Jon Alpert, Sean Bryan, Jackie

tt0113684