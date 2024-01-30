Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Lord of Misrule (2023) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Bintang film
Alexa Goodall,
Anton Saunders,
David Langham,
Evie Templeton,
George Keeler,
Jane Wood,
Joe Citro,
Marc Hockley,
Matt Stokoe,
Rachael Joanne Brown
Sutradara
William Brent Bell
Genre
Horror
IMDb
5.0/
10from
453users
Diterbitkan
26 October 2023
Oleh
LIN
Synopsis
Lord of Misrule (2023)
When the daughter of the town’s new priest goes missing during the harvest festival, a desperate search begins, uncovering the town’s dark history and resurfacing tales of a mysterious, malevolent spirit that demands sacrifice.
William Brent Bell
Tuppence Middleton, Ralph Ineson, Matt Stokoe, Evie Templeton, Robert Goodman, Anton Saunders, Rosalind March, Alexa Goodall, David Langham, Jane Wood, Simon Bundock, George Keeler, Marc Hockley, Sally Plumb, Rachael Joanne Brown, Joe Citro
tt11893676