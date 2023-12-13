  1. Home
  3. Los chicos (1959)

Kualitas

WEBRip

Negara

Spain

Genre

Drama

IMDb

6.5

/

10

from

150

users

Diterbitkan

01 January 1959

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

Los chicos (1959)

Four young men are cited in a kiosk during a rainy afternoon. One has to study and the other three go to the cinema, although they are not allowed to entry because their young age. The group consists of Andrés, who works as bellboy in a hotel and dreams of becoming a bullfighter; Chispa, who follows the orders of an old grumpy man; Carlos, a student; and Negro, a shy boy. All they want is to have fun; but reality forces them to confront the problems of the adult world.
Marco Ferreri, Enrico Bergier, Gonzalo Delgrás, Salvador Ginés
José Luis García, Joaquín Cascales Zarzo, Alberto Jiménez, José Sierra, Mari Carmen Aymat, Ana María Vidal, Carmen Franco, Matilde Asencio, Concha Gómez Conde, Félix Dafauce, Rosario García Ortega, María Luisa Ponte, Carlos Díaz de Mendoza, Tilma Galy, Elías García, María Cruz Rodríguez, Carmen Lozano, Juana Cáceres, Paulina Aparicio, Domingo Rivas, José María Rodríguez, Guillermo Méndez, Cayo Gómez, Mari Carmen Manzanares, Rafael Conesa, Hipólito de Diego, Francisco Núñez, Pedro Sáenz, Julián Atienza, Manuel de Agustina, Alfredo Ulecia, Conchita Cano, Francisco García Pavón, Fernando Vicente, Enrique Echevarría, Josefina Uceda, Jesusa de Castro, Miguel Ángel Salomón, Andrés Zaragoza, Goyo Lebrero, Francisco Gómez Delgado, Inés Bueso, Isabel Bueso, María Fernández, Marivón Laforte, J. Brant, E. Zambrana, Curro Gómez, Irene Daina, Adriano Rimoldi, Ángel Álvarez

Diterbitkan

Desember 13, 2023 11:05 am

Durasi

