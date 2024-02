IMDb 4.7 / 10 from 421 users

Diterbitkan 24 February 2017

Oleh mamat

Lost Cat Corona (2017)

A play-it-safe guy must search for his wife’s missing cat, bringing him face-to-face with the colorful, wacky, and sometimes, the more dangerous element of his neighborhood, forcing him to confront his fears and rethink his M.O.

Anthony Tarsitano

Sean Young, Gina Gershon, Ralph Macchio, Jeff Kober, David Zayas, Paul Sorvino, Kathrine Narducci, Karina Arroyave, Tom Wopat, Anthony Ruivivar, Adam Ferrara, Liza Colón-Zayas, Ajay Naidu, Mike Carlsen, Juan Castano, Ana Isabelle, Raul Aranas

tt4382376