  Love at Sea (2018)

WEBDL

Bahamas

Usa

5.6

11 August 2018

Love at Sea (2018)

Organized and structured event planner Olivia has been meticulous in organizing logistics for an Internet lifestyle series set on a Caribbean cruise ship. But when the ship’s new cruise director, Tony, puts his personal stamp on the cruise experience, Olivia realizes that some things can’t be anticipated or scheduled – like falling in love.
Mel Damski, Brian Moon, Alicia Triana Tabeau, Drew Whitehouse
Alexa PenaVega, Carlos PenaVega, Melissa Carcache, Audrey Landers, William R. Moses, Edward Finlay, Meghan Colleen Moroney, Justin Miles, Michael A. Cook, Peyton Lee

Februari 15, 2024 12:00 am

