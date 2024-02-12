IMDb 7.2 / 10 from 6,897 users

Diterbitkan 13 April 2003

Oleh mamat

Love Comes Softly (2003)

Marty is a 19 year old pioneer woman, recently married. She goes west with her husband Clem, hoping to start a new life. But Clem unexpectedly dies, and Marty finds herself alone, two months pregnant. Clark Davis, a widower, offers her a marriage of convenience: she needs food and money, and he needs someone to take care of his daughter Missie. She accepts his proposal as a temporary solution.

Michael Landon Jr.

Katherine Heigl, Dale Midkiff, Skye McCole Bartusiak, Corbin Bernsen, Theresa Russell, Oliver Macready, Tiffany Amber Knight, Nick Scoggin, Rutanya Alda, Jaimz Woolvett, Janet Rotblatt, Adam Loeffler, David Fine, Dani Goldman, Sommer Knight, Larry Laverty, Christina A. Wood

tt0345591