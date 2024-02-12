  1. Home
Kualitas

WEBDL

Negara

Usa

IMDb

7.2

/

10

from

6,897

users

Diterbitkan

13 April 2003

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

Love Comes Softly (2003)

Marty is a 19 year old pioneer woman, recently married. She goes west with her husband Clem, hoping to start a new life. But Clem unexpectedly dies, and Marty finds herself alone, two months pregnant. Clark Davis, a widower, offers her a marriage of convenience: she needs food and money, and he needs someone to take care of his daughter Missie. She accepts his proposal as a temporary solution.
Michael Landon Jr.
Katherine Heigl, Dale Midkiff, Skye McCole Bartusiak, Corbin Bernsen, Theresa Russell, Oliver Macready, Tiffany Amber Knight, Nick Scoggin, Rutanya Alda, Jaimz Woolvett, Janet Rotblatt, Adam Loeffler, David Fine, Dani Goldman, Sommer Knight, Larry Laverty, Christina A. Wood

Diterbitkan

Februari 13, 2024 12:05 am

Durasi

