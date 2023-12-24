IMDb 5.8 / 10 from 35 users

Diterbitkan 16 July 1968

Oleh mamat

Love Me Once Again (1968)

Hye-yeong had no idea that her lover, Shin-ho, was a married man until Shin-ho’s wife and children arrive in town. She leaves him but reappears 8 years later asking him to take responsibilty for their child.

Jeong So-yeong

Moon Hee, Jeon Gye-hyeon, Shin Young-kyun, Kim Jung-hoon

