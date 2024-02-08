IMDb 5.7 / 10 from 15,105 users

Diterbitkan 13 November 1992

Oleh mamat

Love Potion No. 9 (1992)

Unlucky in love, chemist Paul Matthews visits gypsy Madame Rosa for help. Quickly realizing he is a hopeless nerd, she gifts him with Love Potion No. 8, which makes anyone who wears it irresistible to the opposite sex for four hours. Paul and animal psychologist coworker Diane Farrow decide to test it on themselves. The awkward pair suddenly find themselves alluring to anyone they approach, but soon realize they are most attracted to each other.

Dale Launer

Sandra Bullock, Tate Donovan, Anne Bancroft, Blake Clark, Rebecca Staab, Mary Mara, Dale Midkiff, Hillary B. Smith, Dylan Baker, Bruce McCarty, Adrian Paul, Ric Reitz, Steven Burnett, Jordan Baker, Ken Strong, Gary Watkins, Libby Whittemore, Marc Gowan, Esther Huston, Lisa Guerrero, Jennifer Hale, David Dwyer, Edith Ivey, Andra Millian, Petra Verkaik

tt0102343