Kualitas
WEBDL
Negara
Usa
Bintang film
Blaine Pate,
Cara DeLizia,
Cliff DeYoung,
Dale Midkiff,
Danielle McKee,
Dominic Scott Kay,
Douglas Fisher,
E.J. Callahan,
Gary Sievers,
January Jones
Sutradara
Michael Landon Jr.
IMDb
7.0/
10from
3,623users
Diterbitkan
20 November 2004
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
Love’s Enduring Promise (2004)
In this Janette Oke sequel to “Love Comes Softly,” the eldest child in an 1800s frontier family, Missie Davis is a bright and beautiful elementary schoolteacher whose love for the prairie is matched only by her passion for books. When Missie encounters Grant, a handsome New England railroad executive, she feels as though she’s met a hero from one of her novels.
Michael Landon Jr.
tt0402348