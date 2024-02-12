IMDb 7.0 / 10 from 3,623 users

Love’s Enduring Promise (2004)

In this Janette Oke sequel to “Love Comes Softly,” the eldest child in an 1800s frontier family, Missie Davis is a bright and beautiful elementary schoolteacher whose love for the prairie is matched only by her passion for books. When Missie encounters Grant, a handsome New England railroad executive, she feels as though she’s met a hero from one of her novels.

Michael Landon Jr.

January Jones, Logan Bartholomew, Dale Midkiff, Katherine Heigl, Kesun Loder, Logan Arens, Mackenzie Astin, Cliff DeYoung, Matthew Peters, Michael Bartel, Dominic Scott Kay, Blaine Pate, Cara DeLizia, Robert F. Lyons, Douglas Fisher, E.J. Callahan, Katia Coe, Gary Sievers, Tara Lynne Barr, R. Baxter, Joshua Michael Kwiat, Lance Lanfear, Danielle McKee

