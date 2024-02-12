  1. Home
Kualitas

WEBDL

Negara

Usa

IMDb

7.0

/

10

from

3,623

users

Diterbitkan

20 November 2004

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

Love’s Enduring Promise (2004)

In this Janette Oke sequel to “Love Comes Softly,” the eldest child in an 1800s frontier family, Missie Davis is a bright and beautiful elementary schoolteacher whose love for the prairie is matched only by her passion for books. When Missie encounters Grant, a handsome New England railroad executive, she feels as though she’s met a hero from one of her novels.
Michael Landon Jr.
January Jones, Logan Bartholomew, Dale Midkiff, Katherine Heigl, Kesun Loder, Logan Arens, Mackenzie Astin, Cliff DeYoung, Matthew Peters, Michael Bartel, Dominic Scott Kay, Blaine Pate, Cara DeLizia, Robert F. Lyons, Douglas Fisher, E.J. Callahan, Katia Coe, Gary Sievers, Tara Lynne Barr, R. Baxter, Joshua Michael Kwiat, Lance Lanfear, Danielle McKee

Durasi

