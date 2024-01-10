IMDb 5.8 / 10 from 1,538 users

Diterbitkan 29 July 1966

Oleh mamat

Lt. Robin Crusoe U.S.N. (1966)

Lt. Robin Crusoe is a navy pilot who bails out of his plane after engine trouble. He reaches a deserted island paradise where he builds a house and begins to adjust to life. He is in for trouble however when a local girl is banished to the island by her father, who then comes after Crusoe.

Byron Paul

Dick Van Dyke, Nancy Kwan, Akim Tamiroff, Arthur Malet, Tyler McVey, Peter Renaday, Peter Duryea, John Dennis, Nancy Hsueh, Richard Deacon, Bebe Louie

tt0060640