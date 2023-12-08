IMDb 6.5 / 10 from 313 users

Diterbitkan 30 July 1999

Oleh mamat

Lupin the Third: The Columbus Files (1999)

When Fujiko secures a file that documents the location of the fabled Columbus Egg – a mystical relic that controls the weather – she quickly recruits Lupin and the gang to track down the long-lost treasure. Unfortunately, her memory of Lupin and his friends are wiped out almost entirely. Can the gang restore Fujiko’s memory before the Egg falls into the hands of a madman?

Setsuo Takase, Shinichi Watanabe

Kanichi Kurita, Kiyoshi Kobayashi, Eiko Masuyama, Makio Inoue, Gorō Naya, Keiko Toda, Shigeru Chiba, Shūichirō Moriyama, Shin Aomori, Taiten Kusunoki, Yasuo Iwata, Naoki Bando, Tomohiro Tsuboi, Shouto Kashii, Hiroyuki Yokoo, Yasuyuki Kase

tt0461571