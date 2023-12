IMDb 6.7 / 10 from 29 users

Ma, I Love You (2023)

When Mei Ling discovers that her daughter Kiki wants to further her studies in France, she takes it upon herself to learn French and earns more money so that she could accompany Kiki.

Chiu Keng Guan

Li Xuan Siow, Ai Leng Ong, Phei Yong, Loh Lai Kan, Felina Cheah, Ashlyn Yip Wen Jia, Woon Yu Xin

tt25434818