IMDb 5.3 / 10 from 114 users

Diterbitkan 01 September 2023

Oleh LIN

Mad Cats (2023)

Taka, a shiftless young man, sets off on a quest to find his brother Mune. Teaming up with a quirky new friend and an edgy, mysterious young girl along the way, Taka finds himself taking on a pack of vicious monster cats determined to execute unscrupulous pet shop owners.

Reiki Tsuno

Sho Mineo, Yuya Matsuura, Ayane, Michael Aaron Stone, Sō Yamanaka, Hikari Aiko

tt27105752