IMDb 7.4 / 10 from 3,540 users

Diterbitkan 13 May 2005

Oleh mamat

Mad Hot Ballroom (2005)

Eleven-year-old New York City public school kids journey into the world of ballroom dancing and reveal pieces of themselves and their world along the way. Told from their candid, sometimes humorous perspectives, these kids are transformed, from reluctant participants to determined competitors, from typical urban kids to “ladies and gentlemen,” on their way to try to compete in the final citywide competition.

Marilyn Agrelo

Heather Berman, Emma Therese Biegacki, Eva Carrozza, Evangelina Carrozzo, Paul Daggett, Graciela Daniele, Pierre Dulaine, Leslie Freu, Tara Devon Gallagher, Madeleine Hackney, Charlotte Jorgensen, Rodney Lopez, Victoria Malvagno, Stacee Mandeville, Terri Mintzer, Nell Mooney, Michelle Officer, Daniel Ponickly, Danielle Quisenberry, Ann Reinking, Yomaira Reynoso, Michael Richardson, Allison Sheniak, Solomon Singer, Alex Tchassov, Jatnna Toribio, Michael Vaccaro, Vanessa Villalobos, Cyrus Hernstadt

tt0438205