Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Mad Hot Ballroom (2005) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBDL
Negara
Usa
Bintang film
Alex Tchassov,
Allison Sheniak,
Ann Reinking,
Charlotte Jorgensen,
Cyrus Hernstadt,
Daniel Ponickly,
Danielle Quisenberry,
Emma Therese Biegacki,
Eva Carrozza,
Evangelina Carrozzo
Sutradara
Marilyn Agrelo
Genre
Documentary,
Family,
Music
IMDb
7.4/
10from
3,540users
Diterbitkan
13 May 2005
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
Mad Hot Ballroom (2005)
Eleven-year-old New York City public school kids journey into the world of ballroom dancing and reveal pieces of themselves and their world along the way. Told from their candid, sometimes humorous perspectives, these kids are transformed, from reluctant participants to determined competitors, from typical urban kids to “ladies and gentlemen,” on their way to try to compete in the final citywide competition.
Marilyn Agrelo
Heather Berman, Emma Therese Biegacki, Eva Carrozza, Evangelina Carrozzo, Paul Daggett, Graciela Daniele, Pierre Dulaine, Leslie Freu, Tara Devon Gallagher, Madeleine Hackney, Charlotte Jorgensen, Rodney Lopez, Victoria Malvagno, Stacee Mandeville, Terri Mintzer, Nell Mooney, Michelle Officer, Daniel Ponickly, Danielle Quisenberry, Ann Reinking, Yomaira Reynoso, Michael Richardson, Allison Sheniak, Solomon Singer, Alex Tchassov, Jatnna Toribio, Michael Vaccaro, Vanessa Villalobos, Cyrus Hernstadt
tt0438205