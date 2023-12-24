Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Madagasikara (2018) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBDL
Negara
Usa
Bintang film
Sutradara
Cam Cowan
Genre
Documentary
IMDb
7.8/
10from
20users
Diterbitkan
10 October 2018
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
Madagasikara (2018)
Madagascar is the fourth largest island in the world, known for its lemurs and unique biodiversity and as the setting of the popular animated films. But the real Madagascar is much different than the world imagines. ‘Madagasikara’ is the story of three resilient women fighting for the survival of their families and the education of their children against the overwhelming forces of domestic political instability, international political hypocrisy and the crushing poverty caused by both.
Cam Cowan
tt8724450