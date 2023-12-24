  1. Home
Kualitas

WEBDL

Negara

Usa

Bintang film

Sutradara

IMDb

7.8

/

10

from

20

users

Diterbitkan

10 October 2018

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

Madagasikara (2018)

Madagascar is the fourth largest island in the world, known for its lemurs and unique biodiversity and as the setting of the popular animated films. But the real Madagascar is much different than the world imagines. ‘Madagasikara’ is the story of three resilient women fighting for the survival of their families and the education of their children against the overwhelming forces of domestic political instability, international political hypocrisy and the crushing poverty caused by both.
Cam Cowan

Diterbitkan

Desember 24, 2023 5:33 pm

Durasi

