Major Barbara (1941)

Idealistic young Barbara is the daughter of rich weapons manufacturer Andrew Undershaft. She rebels against her estranged father by joining the Salvation Army. Wooed by professor-turned-preacher Adolphus Cusins, Barbara eventually grows disillusioned with her causes and begins to see things from her father’s perspective.

David Lean, Harold French, Gabriel Pascal

Wendy Hiller, Rex Harrison, Robert Morley, Robert Newton, Sybil Thorndike, Emlyn Williams, Marie Lohr, Penelope Dudley-Ward, Walter Hudd, David Tree, Deborah Kerr, Donald Calthrop, Marie Ault, Cathleen Cordell, Torin Thatcher, Miles Malleson, Felix Aylmer, Stanley Holloway, S.I. Hsiung, Kathleen Harrison, Mary Morris, Charles Victor, O.B. Clarence, Dane Gordon, Edward Rigby, George Bernard Shaw, Billy Wells

