IMDb 7.0 / 10 from 25,311 users

Diterbitkan 12 November 1999

Oleh LIN

Mansfield Park (1999)

When spirited young woman, Fanny Price is sent away to live on the great country estate of her rich cousins, she’s meant to learn the ways of proper society. But while Fanny learns ‘their’ ways, she also enlightens them with a wit and sparkle all her own.

Patricia Rozema

Frances O’Connor, Lindsay Duncan, James Purefoy, Sheila Gish, Harold Pinter, Victoria Hamilton, Hugh Bonneville, Justine Waddell, Embeth Davidtz, Alessandro Nivola, Sophia Myles, Jonny Lee Miller, Hannah Taylor-Gordon, Talya Gordon, Bruce Byron, Elizabeth Eaton, Elizabeth Earl, Philip Sarson, Amelia Warner, Charles Edwards, Anna Popplewell, Hilton McRae, Danny Worters, Gordon Reid, Jack Murphy, Peter Curtis, Emma Flett, Wendy Woodbridge

tt0178737