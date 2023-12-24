IMDb 7.3 / 10 from 395 users

Diterbitkan 15 March 2015

Oleh mamat

Mavis! (2015)

A look at the life and music of legendary singer and civil rights activist, Mavis Staples.

Jessica Edwards

Mavis Staples, Adam Ayres, Gene Barge, Al Bell, Steve Cropper, Bob Dylan, Anthony Heilbut, Levon Helm, Sharon Jones, Greg Kot, Prince, Bonnie Raitt, Marty Stuart, Jeff Tweedy, Spencer Tweedy, George Wein, Julian Bond

tt4224328