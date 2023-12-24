Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Mavis! (2015) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
TAMPILKAN LEBIH BANYAK
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Usa
Bintang film
Adam Ayres,
Al Bell,
Anthony Heilbut,
Bob Dylan,
Bonnie Raitt,
Gene Barge,
George Wein,
Greg Kot,
Jeff Tweedy,
Julian Bond
Sutradara
Jessica Edwards
Genre
Biography,
Documentary,
Music
IMDb
7.3/
10from
395users
Diterbitkan
15 March 2015
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
Mavis! (2015)
A look at the life and music of legendary singer and civil rights activist, Mavis Staples.
Jessica Edwards
Mavis Staples, Adam Ayres, Gene Barge, Al Bell, Steve Cropper, Bob Dylan, Anthony Heilbut, Levon Helm, Sharon Jones, Greg Kot, Prince, Bonnie Raitt, Marty Stuart, Jeff Tweedy, Spencer Tweedy, George Wein, Julian Bond
tt4224328