McLintock! (1963)

Ageing, wealthy, rancher and self-made man, George Washington McLintock is forced to deal with numerous personal and professional problems. Seemingly everyone wants a piece of his enormous farmstead, including high-ranking government men, McLintock’s own sons and nearby Native Americans. As McLintock tries to juggle his various adversaries, his wife—who left him two years previously—suddenly returns. But she isn’t interested in George; she wants custody of their daughter.

Andrew V. McLaglen, Frank Parmenter, Richard Chaffee

John Wayne, Maureen O’Hara, Patrick Wayne, Stefanie Powers, Jack Kruschen, Chill Wills, Yvonne De Carlo, Jerry Van Dyke, Edgar Buchanan, Bruce Cabot, Perry Lopez, Strother Martin, Gordon Jones, Robert Lowery, Hank Worden, Michael Pate, Edward Faulkner, Mari Blanchard, Leo Gordon, Chuck Roberson, Bob Steele, Aissa Wayne, Big John Hamilton, Frank Hagney, Hal Needham, H.W. Gim, Bill Hart, Chief Sky Eagle

