Kualitas

WEBDL

Negara

Australia

IMDb

4.7

/

10

from

655

users

Diterbitkan

03 August 2015

Oleh

mamat

Synopsis

Me and My Mates vs. The Zombie Apocalypse (2015)

Three Australian telecom tradesman find themselves trapped in a telephone exchange during the onset of a zombie apocalypse.
Declan Shrubb, Charlie Bartak
Jim Jefferies, Alex Williamson, Greg Fleet, Adele Vuko, Andy Trieu, Naomi Turvey

Diterbitkan

Januari 12, 2024 10:22 pm

Durasi

