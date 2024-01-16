IMDb 4.3 / 10 from 301 users

Diterbitkan 01 September 2023

Oleh LIN

Mercy Falls (2023)

A group of friends set off into the Scottish Highlands in search of a long lost cabin. Once far from civilization, an unforeseen tragedy befalls the group and one bad decision leads to suspicion, betrayal and murder.

Ryan Hendrick

Lauren Lyle, Nicolette McKeown, James Watterson, Layla Kirk, Joe Rising, Eoin Sweeney, Gilly Gilchrist, Lauren Abdulsalam, Isabella Hendrick

tt14360728