IMDb 7.0 / 10 from 11,950 users

Diterbitkan 19 May 1988

Oleh LIN

Miracle Mile (1988)

After 30 years of searching, Harry has finally met the girl of his dreams. Unfortunately, before they even have a chance to go on their first date, Harry intercepts some chilling news: WWIII has begun and nuclear missiles will destroy Los Angeles in less than an hour!

Steve De Jarnatt

Anthony Edwards, Mare Winningham, John Agar, Lou Hancock, Mykelti Williamson, Kelly Jo Minter, Kurt Fuller, Denise Crosby, Robert DoQui, O-Lan Jones, Claude Earl Jones, Alan Rosenberg, Danny De La Paz, Earl Boen, Diane Delano, José Mercado, Alan Berger, Howard Swain, Raphael Sbarge, Lucille Bliss, Cynthia Phillips, Chad S. Taylor, Edward Bunker, Brian Thompson, Herbert Fair, Tina Webster, Kirby Tepper, Jenette Goldstein, Victoria Powells, Jordana Capra, Bruce Hayes, Richard Biggs, Peter Berg, Chloe Amateau, Alan Dillard, Tracy Britton, Steve De Jarnatt, Steve Hammond, Linda Thomas, Annie Wood

tt0097889