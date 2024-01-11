IMDb 7.5 / 10 from 2,176 users

Diterbitkan 25 December 1986

Oleh mamat

Miss Marple: The Murder at the Vicarage (1986)

Faced with two false confessions and numerous suspects after a despised civil magistrate is found shot in the local vicarage, Detective Inspector Slack reluctantly accepts help from Miss Marple.

Julian Amyes

Joan Hickson, Polly Adams, Cheryl Campbell, Rosalie Crutchley, Paul Eddington, Rachael Weaver, David Horovitch, Tara MacGowran, James Hazeldine, Ian Brimble, Jack Galloway, Christopher Good, Norma West, Barbara Hicks, Deddie Davies

tt0170266