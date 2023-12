IMDb 7.7 / 10 from 12,183 users

Diterbitkan 06 October 2023

Oleh mamat

Mission Raniganj (2023)

A real-life story of additional chief mining engineer Jaswant Singh Gill who helped in the rescue of people when a coal mine in Raniganj, West Bengal, was flooded. The incident dates back to 1989.

Tinu Suresh Desai

Akshay Kumar, Parineeti Chopra, Kumud Mishra, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Pavan Malhotra, Ravi Kishan, Rajesh Sharma, Jameel Khan, Varun Badola, Shishir Sharma, Ananth Narayan Mahadevan, Veerendra Saxena, Mukesh Bhhatt, Omkar Das Manikpuri, Sudhir Pandey, Arif Zakaria, Rohit Tiwari, Akshay Verma, Jitendra Pathak, Neeraj Negi, Pavitra Sarkar, Ishtiyak Khan, Boloram Das, Arun Kate, Santanu Ghatak, Dinesh Lamba, Kharaj Mukherjee

