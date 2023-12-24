IMDb 6.5 / 10 from 416 users

Diterbitkan 29 August 2012

Oleh mamat

Mobile Home (2012)

After having broken up with his girlfriend and left his job, Simon has come back to his small hometown in the countryside, where he meets up again with his old friend Julien. The two thirty-year-old, unemployed and idle men decide to reinvest in an old dream from their teenage years: hitting the road for an adventurous journey. They buy a huge motor-home, but the trip is delayed by various troubles, and they decide to start their journey right where they are. Through this first motionless stage of their trip, Simon and Julien are confronted with themselves and what they wanted to run away from.

François Pirot

Arthur Dupont, Guillaume Gouix, Jean-Paul Bonnaire, Claudine Pelletier, Anne-Pascale Clairembourg, Gilles Soeder, Eugenie Anselin, Arnaud Bronsart, Gwen Berrou, Jackie Berroyer, Jean-François Wolff

tt2112204