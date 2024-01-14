IMDb 6.571 / 10 from 166 users

Mom’s Christmas Boyfriend (2023)

Single mom Emma always puts others first, particularly her ten-year-old daughter Lily, who she adopted on her own. But when the precocious Lily wins a contest to have her Christmas wish granted, Emma’s life gets turned upside down…because Lily’s Christmas wish is for Emma to finally find true love!

Graeme Campbell

Jeananne Goossen, Zach Smadu, Ai Barrett, Anthony Bewlz, Connie Manfredi, Amanda Martínez, Tianna Nori, Sarah Desouza-Coelho

