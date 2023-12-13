Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film Monster a Go-Go (1965) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Usa
Bintang film
Art Scott,
Aviva Crane,
Barry Hopkins,
Bill Rebane,
Dean Tompis,
Del Clark,
George Perry,
Henry Hite,
Jim Bassler,
June Travis
Sutradara
Bill Rebane,
Herschell Gordon Lewis
IMDb
1.8/
10from
10,037users
Diterbitkan
01 July 1965
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
Monster a Go-Go (1965)
American astronaut Frank Douglas mysteriously disappears from his spacecraft as it parachutes to Earth. He is apparently replaced by or turned into a large, radioactive, humanoid monster. A team of scientists and military men attempt to capture the monster.
Herschell Gordon Lewis, Bill Rebane
Henry Hite, Phil Morton, Lois Brooks, Rork Stevens, Robert Simons, Peter M. Thompson, June Travis, George Perry, Aviva Crane, Stu Taylor, Barry Hopkins, Del Clark, Art Scott, Leonard Holstein, Dean Tompis, Jim Bassler, Rick Paul, Lorri Perry, Bill Rebane
tt0059464