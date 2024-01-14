IMDb 5.8 / 10 from 280 users

Diterbitkan 05 May 1996

Oleh LIN

Moonshine Highway (1996)

The plans of a moonshine runner trying to make a better life by becoming a stock car racer go awry when the local sheriff is determined to kill the driver over an affair with his wife.

Andy Armstrong

Kyle MacLachlan, Randy Quaid, Maria del Mar, Alex Carter, Gary Farmer, Jeremy Ratchford, Leslie Carlson, Dennis Fitzgerald, Raliegh Wilson, Michael Copeman, J. Winston Carroll, David Cronenberg, Stuart Hughes

tt0117079