Layarkaca21 LK21 Dunia21 Nonton Film More than a Game (2008) Subtitle Indonesia Streaming Movie DownloadDownload Film BluRay Layarkaca21 Lk21 Dunia21 INDO XXI
TAMPILKAN LEBIH BANYAK
Kualitas
WEBRip
Negara
Usa
Bintang film
Dru Joyce,
LeBron James,
Romeo Travis,
Sian Cotton,
Willie McGee
Sutradara
Kristopher Belman
Genre
Biography,
Documentary,
Sport
IMDb
7.6/
10from
5,612users
Diterbitkan
06 September 2008
Oleh
mamat
Synopsis
More than a Game (2008)
This documentary follows NBA superstar LeBron James and four of his talented teammates through the trials and tribulations of high school basketball in Ohio and James’ journey to fame.
Kristopher Belman
LeBron James, Romeo Travis, Sian Cotton, Willie McGee, Dru Joyce
tt1286821